What’s it like living at Castle Green?
By Rebecca Castillo
Curious what it’s like to live in the historic Castle Green in Pasadena? @bexcastillo stopped by for a tour with a resident.

If you’re interested in checking it out yourself, the building will open in the winter for a holiday tour. To learn more about its history, visit castlegreen.com.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

