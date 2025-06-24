What’s it like living at Castle Green?
Curious what it’s like to live in the historic Castle Green in Pasadena? @bexcastillo stopped by for a tour with a resident.
If you’re interested in checking it out yourself, the building will open in the winter for a holiday tour. To learn more about its history, visit castlegreen.com.
