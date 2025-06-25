Advertisement
LA Times Today: ‘Parade’ revival marks homecoming for Valley natives
Winner of the 2023 Tony for best Broadway revival of a musical, “Parade” is on tour and currently on stage at the Ahmanson Theater in downtown L.A. It’s a gripping, true story about the trial of Leo Frank, a Jewish man in 1913 Georgia. It mixes heartbreak, history and a whole lot of Broadway brilliance. The show is also a homecoming of sorts for two actors who got their start in a community theater program in the San Fernando Valley.
