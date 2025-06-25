LA Times Today: Trump bans ‘negative’ signage at national parks, asks visitors to report text deemed ‘unpatriotic’

From natural wonders to historical sites, the national parks and monuments that cover more than 84 million acres of land across the U.S. are some of the most beautiful places in the world.



Now, the Trump administration is cracking down on how those sites are presented - banning any signage the president would deem negative or “unpatriotic.”



L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan joined me to explain.