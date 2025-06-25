LA Times Today: ‘Who are these people?’ Masked immigration agents challenge local police, sow fear in L.A.

Masked men are carrying out aggressive immigration raids across Southern California – in some cases pointing their weapons at bystanders and throwing people into unmarked vehicles.



Local police say they have little or no insight into where these enforcement actions are taking place and residents say it’s sowing fear and distrust in the community. They’re demanding to know who the masked agents are.



L.A. Times reporter Nathan Solis is here with more.