More measles cases in California this year than reported in all of 2024

California has already reported more measles cases this year than in all of 2024, a worrisome development that comes as the nation is suffering its biggest outbreak of the super-infectious disease in decades.



The extent of the national outbreak has rocketed measles from a back-of-mind issue, one rarely if ever encountered by a whole generation of Americans, to a pressing public health concern.



Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II breaks down the state of measles in California and the nation.