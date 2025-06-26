Advertisement
More measles cases in California this year than reported in all of 2024
By Rong-Gong Lin II
 and Mark E. Potts
California has already reported more measles cases this year than in all of 2024, a worrisome development that comes as the nation is suffering its biggest outbreak of the super-infectious disease in decades.

The extent of the national outbreak has rocketed measles from a back-of-mind issue, one rarely if ever encountered by a whole generation of Americans, to a pressing public health concern.

Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II breaks down the state of measles in California and the nation.
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a Metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

