LA Times Today: ‘Sally’ explains why a trailblazing astronaut chose to stay in the closet

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In 1983, California physicist and astronaut Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, thrusting her into the national spotlight. But beneath her unflappable public persona, she carried a secret. A new documentary reveals Ride’s relationship with – and the sacrifices of – her life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy.



The film’s Emmy award winning director, Cristina Costantini and Tam O’Shaughnessy joined Lisa McRee with more.