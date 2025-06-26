LA Times Today: Moldy food, dirty towels: Critics warn of inhumane conditions at California’s largest detention center

The Adelanto ICE Processing Center now holds more than 1,200 detainees who were arrested during recent ICE raids. United States Representative Judy Chu met with detainees there, who spoke of “inhumane” conditions.



Representative Chu joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.