LACMA has finished construction on it’s newest building

Construction is complete on the L.A. County Museum of Art’s newest building. But before they start moving 3000 pieces of art into the David Geffen galleries, Michael Govan, the CEO and director of LACMA, thought it would be fun to invite members to tour the space while it was empty.

Plus, jazz musician Kamasi Washington will be performing his “Harmony of Difference” this weekend, where he’ll use over 100 musicians to realize his composition. Unfortunately, all three nights are sold out. But you can still sign up to become a member in order to tour the space over the next week and a half.

