LA Times Today: Santa Monica residents go to war against Waymo, including obstructing driverless taxis

For the last year, San Francisco residents have been dealing with noisy robot taxis.



Now, Waymo is expanding its service here in L.A. County – covering more than 120 square miles with those autonomous vehicles.



That is not welcome news to some residents of Santa Monica, who have taken up the fight against the robotaxis.



L.A. Times reporter Salvador Hernandez joined Lisa McRee with more.