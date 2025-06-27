Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:27
Let’s get physical (media)
California

Let’s get physical (media)

By Rebecca Castillo
Want to learn more about digitizing and preserving your physical media? @bexcastillo sat down for a chat with T.A.P.E., a non-profit that operates out of Whammy! in Silver Lake.

Aside from workshops on preserving your media, T.A.P.E. offers a free rental library of VHS tapes and affordable film and video equipment rentals. To learn more, visit tapeanalog.org.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

Advertisement