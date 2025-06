U.S. Justice Department sues L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, City Council over sanctuary policy

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A lawsuit filed in California’s Central District federal court by the Trump administration said the country is “facing a crisis of illegal immigration” and that its efforts to address it “are hindered by Sanctuary Cities such as the City of Los Angeles, which refuse to cooperate or share information, even when requested, with federal immigration authorities.”