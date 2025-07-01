LA Times Today: Patt Says: Should LA cities implement sirens for future natural disasters?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Last week, West Hollywood’s city council voted to explore the implementation of public safety sirens in the city. The move came in response to recent emergencies like the January wildfires.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the warning systems and L.A.’s long history with those kinds of alerts.



Here’s what Patt says.