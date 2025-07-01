LA Times Today: Strangers in the middle of a city: The John and Jane Does of L.A. General Medical Center

They arrive at L.A. General Hospital without identification or are too injured to identify themselves. They are known simply as “John Doe” or “Jane Doe.” Some identities are never known.



L.A. Times reporter Corinne Purtill wrote about the hospital’s race to put names to the faces of these patients and how it complicates their medical care