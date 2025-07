Tom visits the 25th Annual Braille Challenge

Last Friday, the Braille Institute hosted the 25th annual Braille Challenge—a competition where K–12 students from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and Ireland put their Braille skills to the test across five categories.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Out of 1,100 participants with low vision or blindness, just 50 made it to the finals in Los Angeles. Tom Carroll stopped by to understand why Braille literacy still matters—even in a digital world.