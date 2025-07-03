LA Times Today: Armenian gang war roils San Fernando Valley
More than a dozen men with alleged ties to Armenian crime gangs in the San Fernando Valley are now behind bars. The arrests came after a violent gang war escalated, with factions seeking control over the valley’s underground crime world.
L.A. Times reporter Matthew Ormseth has been following the story.
