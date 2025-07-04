Advertisement
VIDEO | 06:09
LA Times Today: The iconic California avocado is in trouble, and this farmer is fighting to save it
California

LA Times Today: The iconic California avocado is in trouble, and this farmer is fighting to save it

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Avocados have been synonymous with California for more than a century. And yet, nearly all of the avocados we eat come from Mexico.

L.A. Times enterprise reporter Daniel Miller wrote about one Southern California farmer who’s on a quest to save the California avocado.
CaliforniaLA Times Today
Advertisement