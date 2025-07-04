LA Times Today: The iconic California avocado is in trouble, and this farmer is fighting to save it
Avocados have been synonymous with California for more than a century. And yet, nearly all of the avocados we eat come from Mexico.
L.A. Times enterprise reporter Daniel Miller wrote about one Southern California farmer who’s on a quest to save the California avocado.
