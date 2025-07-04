LA Times Today: ICE seizes 6-year-old boy with cancer outside L.A. court

A six-year-old boy who battles leukemia, his nine year-old sister and mother have been arrested by immigration agents at their L.A. court hearing. The family was sent to a facility in Texas.



Now, in a desperate attempt to prevent her family’s deportation and continue her son’s medical care, his mother has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of her family’s detention.



L.A. Times staff writer Andrew Campa joined Lisa McRee with more.