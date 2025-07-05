Advertisement
Madre fire spreads to 70,800 acres in rural San Luis Obispo County
Madre fire spreads to 70,800 acres in rural San Luis Obispo County

By Mark E. Potts
The largest wildfire in California this year has grown to 70,800 acres in San Luis Obispo County and poses an immediate threat to life, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Madre fire sparked around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in a rural area of the county. The fire has burned one structure and is 10% contained, Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis said late Friday afternoon.
