At least 43 people killed in Texas floods; 27 summer camp children missing
Rescuers scoured flooded riverbanks littered with mangled trees Saturday and turned over rocks in the search for more than two dozen children from a girls’ camp and many others missing after a wall of water blasted down a river in Texas Hill Country. The storm killed at least 43 people, including 15 children.
Authorities have not given a number of how many people in total are still missing beyond the 27 children from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the river.
