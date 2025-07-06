Advertisement
At least 43 people killed in Texas floods; 27 summer camp children missing
Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Rescuers scoured flooded riverbanks littered with mangled trees Saturday and turned over rocks in the search for more than two dozen children from a girls’ camp and many others missing after a wall of water blasted down a river in Texas Hill Country. The storm killed at least 43 people, including 15 children.

Authorities have not given a number of how many people in total are still missing beyond the 27 children from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the river.
