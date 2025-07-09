ICE raids impact children of street vendors

In the midst of the ICE raids, street vendors have been faced with a difficult decision. Do they stay home to avoid threat of deportation, but lose their income? Or do they risk it and continue operating their business? 14-year-old Christopher Garcia took over his mother’s tamale stand on the corner of Villa Street and Los Robles Ave in Pasadena after his mother expressed fear of the raids. Community activist AG “Tio Joker” Murillo discovered this and posted about Christopher on his Instagram, encouraging hundreds of people to support the family.