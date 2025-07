The 44th Annual Lotus Festival returns this weekend

The 44th Annual Lotus Festival blossoms this weekend, July 12–13, 2025 at Echo Park Lake.

General admission is free--although there are a few separately ticketed events--and runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.