Oscar the Grouch talks favorite trash and why it’s OK to be grouchy

By Mark E. Potts
 and Nicholas Ducassi
“Sesame Street’s” Oscar the Grouch stopped by the Los Angeles Times to talk to very important questioner Nick Ducassi about trash, newspapers and how to be the best grouch you can be.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

