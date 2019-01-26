Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Video: Mindy Kaling talks about her film ‘Late Night’

Writer/producer/star Mindy Kaling and director Nisha Ganatra visit the L.A. Times Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main to discuss their love for Emma Thompson and writing "Late Night.”

Jan. 26, 2019
2:48 PM
