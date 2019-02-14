Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Food

Eating is a colorful pastime at Teddy’s Red Tacos

From the Teddy’s Red Tacos food truck in South Los Angeles, Teddy Vasquez serves birria de res, a Tijuana-style variation of the popular Mexican goat stew. The signature red consommé that the beef is slowly stewed in also serves as a dip for tortill

Feb. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
