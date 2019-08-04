Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
Sports

The vernacular of surf slang

At the 2019 U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, L.A. Times sports writer Jack Harris caught up with a couple of sports commentators on how surfers speak and what it means to the sport and culture of surfing.

Aug. 4, 2019
3 AM
Share
Sports