The Dodgers are World Series Champions

The Los Angeles Dodgers came back to win Game 5 of the World Series against the Yankees and win the franchise’s eighth championship. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris, along with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke, look at the game and the series and how far the Dodgers have come.