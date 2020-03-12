Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
This Day in History: 3-11

March 12, 2020
11:27 AM
On this day in history, March 11, 2004, ten bombs exploded on four commuter trains in Madrid during the morning rush hour, killing at least 191 people and injuring nearly 2,000 others.