Chief Executive Officer

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Soare, born in Romania, faced the hardships of a restrictive communist regime before immigrating to Los Angeles in 1989. Despite the language barrier, she believed in the American dream and the potential for success through hard work. Starting her beauty career at a Beverly Hills salon, she noticed the lack of emphasis on eyebrows and developed her own technique based on the Golden Ratio.

Soare’s precision and skill attracted supermodels and celebrities, leading to the opening of her own salon and the launch of complementary beauty products in 1998. The turning point came when she showcased her expertise on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” propelling brow shaping to national recognition. Her business has grown into a full beauty line and she operates salons all over the world, from Beverly Hills to Tokyo to her native Romania.