Finalist: Gaspare Benso

Chief Financial Officer & EVP

Autry Museum of the American West

Gaspare Benso serves as the EVP business operations and CFO of the Autry Museum of the American West. He joined the Autry Museum just before the COVID-19 pandemic, which he then partnered with the president & CEO to implement cost-saving initiatives across all departments, resulting in a reduction in operating expenses by over 12%. The Autry Museum came out of the pandemic even stronger.

Gaspare is a strategy-minded and results-driven business operations and finance partner with more than 25 years of experience working with nonprofit and for-profit organizations. He is a well-rounded leader with a diverse scope of expertise, combining a strong analytical and detail-oriented mindset with the ability to also focus on the big picture and quickly summarize results for any audience.