Nominee: Bonnie Forssell

Chief Financial Officer

Vitamin Angels

Bonnie Forssell is a highly experienced CFO with a diverse background in finance and accounting. She has worked at KPMG, led finance teams for global organizations and healthcare tech start-ups, and established her own CFO services firm. Currently serving as CFO of Vitamin Angels, a public health nonprofit, she has led the organization through significant growth and a successful digital transformation.

Forssell is a sought-after speaker on various finance- related topics and has received recognition for her achievements, including Sage’s Customer Success Award. As Vitamin Angels’ CFO, she oversees multiple departments and is responsible for expanding the organization’s international operations. Known for her collaborative and transparent leadership style, she is respected for her ability to make decisive actions that benefit the organization and its people.