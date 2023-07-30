Nominee: Dale Brockmeyer

Chief Financial Officer

Dollar Shave Club

Dale Brockmeyer is an experienced, strategic finance executive with a track record of driving performance and growth in dynamic environments. He has achieved success in roles of increasing responsibility at a leading food & beverage company and a global ice cream joint venture.

He is known for creating value, simplifying processes, and building strong relationships with C-suite leaders and boards of directors. Previously, Brockmeyer led the transformation of the $2B+ Dreyer’s Ice Cream business, achieving the top market position in the U.S. through operational reorganization and increased profitability - overseeing a major route-to-market project and successfully transitioning from direct store delivery to a warehouse model while negotiating with retailers. He possesses extensive expertise in business development, including acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and strategic investments.