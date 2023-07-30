Nominee: Howard R. Krauss

Chief Financial Officer

Pacific Neuroscience Institute

Dr. Howard R. Krauss, one of the four founding physicians at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute (PNI) in Santa Monica, California, holds several key positions within the organization. As CFO of the PNI Medical Group (PNIMG) and the PNI Foundation (PNIF), he has played a crucial role in expanding the group to include 37 physicians and allied healthcare providers. Under his leadership, the PNIF has engaged in basic neuroscience research, numerous clinical trials, and community and professional education programs.

Dr. Krauss is internationally recognized as a neuro- ophthalmic skull base surgeon and has been a pioneer in developing minimally invasive techniques. Apart from his clinical practice, he holds academic positions at UCLA and has held leadership positions in various medical associations and organizations. His background in engineering has contributed to his analytical approach to medical problem solving.