Crenshaw High School basketball coach Ed Waters, school are ‘fortunate’

Last month, Crenshaw High School boys basketball coach Ed Waters collapsed during a game going into cardiac arrest. Team trainer Ellen Kelly was able to revive Waters before paramedics arrived on the scene. But, L.A. Times’ Eric Sondheimer writes Waters and Crenshaw were fortunate because the number of California high schools lacking a full-time trainer is alarming.