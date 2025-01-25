John Lithgow and Olivia Colman talk about their film’s importance in this time in U.S. history

Sophie Hyde, Olivia Colman, John Lithgow and Aud Mason-Hyde talked with Los Angeles Times film critic Amy Nicholson at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve about their film, “Jimpa” and what it means to come out at this time in United States history and current events.