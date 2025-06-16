Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Justin Willman wants to make you laugh and amaze you with magic

By Nate Jackson
Mark E. Potts and Yadira Flores
Justin Willman sits down with the Los Angeles Times’ Nate Jackson to talk about comedy, magic and his new Netflix special, “Magic Lover.”
Entertainment & Arts
Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Yadira Flores

Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

Advertisement