NLDS Preview: Can the Dodgers stay around this time?

The Dodgers are back in the playoffs. But for how long is the big question.

The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the San Diego Padres in the 2024 NLDS, a rematch of their 2022 NLDS where the Padres won in 4. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke breakdown the pitching drama, hitting drama and all-around Dodgers drama that will be featured this postseason.