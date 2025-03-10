Bradley Whitford on his Josh Lyman head turn, and his gorilla impersonation

Amy Landecker, Bradley Whitford, Nico Hiraga and Missi Pyle stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival to talk about their film, “For Worse,” discuss marriage tips and then for Whitford impersonates a gorilla and it’s pretty great.
