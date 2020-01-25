Ron Howard, Amy Ziering, and more on how they made their films | Sundance Film Festival 2020

Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman leads a panel talking to Heidi Ewing, filmmaker (I Carry You With Me, Love Fraud), Rebecca Hall, actor (The Night House), Ron Howard, filmmaker (Rebuilding Paradise), Sasheer Zamata, actor (Spree) and Amy Ziering, filmmaker (Untitled Russell Simmons documentary) and the artistic, practical, and economic issues they had when making their films that are playing at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.