Adrien Brody on making beats, architecture and if things are better since “Angels in the Outfield”

Actor and star of, “The Brutalist,” Adrien Brody, stopped by the Los Angeles Times to answer our Very Important Questions about architecture, his time as a baseball player in Hollywood and what the popcorn bucket for “The Brutalist” would look like.