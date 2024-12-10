Adrien Brody on making beats, architecture and if things are better since “Angels in the Outfield”
Actor and star of, “The Brutalist,” Adrien Brody, stopped by the Los Angeles Times to answer our Very Important Questions about architecture, his time as a baseball player in Hollywood and what the popcorn bucket for “The Brutalist” would look like.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.