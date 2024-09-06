Tom Hiddleston and the cast of ‘The Life of Chuck’ debate ‘Shawshank Redemption’ and ‘Stand By Me’
Tom Hiddleston brings a new Stephen King adaptation to the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
Stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and writer/director Mike Flanagan stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their film, “The Life of Chuck” and answer some very important questions about Stephen King film adaptations and how they want people to say goodbye to them.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.