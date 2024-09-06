Tom Hiddleston and the cast of ‘The Life of Chuck’ debate ‘Shawshank Redemption’ and ‘Stand By Me’

Tom Hiddleston brings a new Stephen King adaptation to the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and writer/director Mike Flanagan stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their film, “The Life of Chuck” and answer some very important questions about Stephen King film adaptations and how they want people to say goodbye to them.