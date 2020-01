Sports Jan. 23, 2020 Earlier this month Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declared for The NFL Draft. But just a day before that announcement, former Mater Dei High School QB and L.A.Times Regional Player Of The Year- Bryce Young Enrolled At ‘Bama. Eric Sondheimer writes that Young will now be in a heated competition this spring to win the starting quarterback position for the Crimson Tide.