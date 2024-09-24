Advertisement
Is The Universal Studios Tour the important amusement park ride?

By Todd Martens
 and Mark E. Potts
Is this the most important theme park attraction ever created? It just may be.

The Universal Studios tram tour — officially designated as the World Famous Studio Tour — is today a polished theme park ride, a large-scale attraction bundled with a host of mini attractions within it. From a shark attack referencing Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” to a jaunt through the fake rural amusement park of Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” the tour serves as a crash course in the last 50 years of Universal blockbusters, all while jostling park guests through a simulated earthquake and a 3-D encounter with King Kong.
