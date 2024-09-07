Pamela Anderson talks showgirls, Vegas and loving to act in ‘The Last Showgirl’

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Director Gia Coppola, screenwriter Kate Gersten, and actors Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their film “The Last Showgirl,” what they love about Las Vegas, the struggles of being a mother and what they learned from Vegas dancers.