Pamela Anderson talks showgirls, Vegas and loving to act in ‘The Last Showgirl’
Director Gia Coppola, screenwriter Kate Gersten, and actors Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their film “The Last Showgirl,” what they love about Las Vegas, the struggles of being a mother and what they learned from Vegas dancers.
