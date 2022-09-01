LA Times Today: What happened behind the scenes of ‘The Last Movie Stars’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the thick of the pandemic, actor and director Ethan Hawke rallied his actor friends to a series of Zooms where they became the voices in the love story of actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.



Barry Poltermann was the film editor of “The Last Movie Stars” — now a six-part docuseries on HBO Max.