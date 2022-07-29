Brandon Choe joins The Times as a features and entertainment photo editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Director of Photography Kate Kuo:

Brandon Choe has joined the Los Angeles Times as a features and entertainment photo editor, focusing on The Envelope and Sunday Calendar.

Choe comes to The Times from Deadline, where he was the lead photo editor responsible for overseeing its homepage, breaking news and data visualization. Previously, he was at Getty Images as an entertainment picture desk editor.

Choe is an Orange County native, a proud Bruin and an avid collector of photo books. He started in his role July 11.