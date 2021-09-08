A letter from the L.A. Times Reading by 9

The COVID-19 world health crisis has had a profound impact on the educational system, and as a result, many students have experienced disorienting shifts between virtual and in-person learning. We at the Los Angeles Times remain committed to serving the community and promoting literacy skills for our youngest learners.

The Los Angeles Times Reading by 9 program has aimed to address the child literacy crisis in Southern California since 1998, and now more than ever we are working to help parents, guardians and educators unlock the potential of literacy.

This year’s Reading by 9 annual parent reading guide was developed in connection with the Los Angeles Public Library, whose mission is to provide free and easy access to information, ideas, books and technology that enrich, educate and empower every individual in our city’s diverse communities.

Our 2021 guide includes authors and book recommendations that highlight the rich diversity of California. These recommendations are meant to help children learn about interacting with people of different backgrounds. The guide is available in both English and Spanish and offers tips for integrating reading into every aspect of a child’s life.

As we look ahead, we strive to expand the Reading by 9 program and create year-round opportunities for literacy and engagement.

This year’s guide is distributed digitally to parents and teachers throughout the United States with the support of donors and help of community-based organizations and schools.

If you are interested in supporting our efforts, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Reading by 9 Fund as we strive to expand literacy resources for families.

Thank you for reading!

Monika Khare

Director of Public Affairs

Los Angeles Times