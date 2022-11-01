Why I love to read and write

I love reading because there’s always an interesting story in every book. There’s a book for everyone even when you don’t think so, you just have to find the right one. Another reason why I love reading is because whenever the main character expresses their feelings, it’s just like writing their life in one book.

It’s like they are one with the book and write what they feel and then just write what they want to write.

I love writing because it expresses my feelings. Writing a story or a poem is like my whole life in one book. To become a writer you need to think: who are the characters? What’s the problem? And what is the story about? To tell stories you will need to focus and be brave. I always love to write whenever I’m feeling down or bored.

Anthony Aguilar, 10 y.o.