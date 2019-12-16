Jeff Crawford – Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Crawford is Chief Financial Officer of the California Times, which includes the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune.

Before joining the company in 2019, Crawford spent five years at NantWorks, LLC, where he held finance and accounting roles with increasing responsibility and was ultimately the chief financial officer for its businesses in the healthcare, biotechnology, media, gaming and clean energy industries. Prior to that, he was in the Transaction Services practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers and advised numerous public and private clients on technical accounting and financial reporting issues arising from complex transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity offerings.

Crawford earned both a B.S. in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of California.