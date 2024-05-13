Susan Brenneman – Op-Ed Editor

Susan Brenneman is the Op-Ed editor at the Los Angeles Times. She had been a deputy op-ed editor since 2003 and moved into her new role in 2024, overseeing commentary in Opinion.

Before joining Opinion, Brenneman was arts editor of The Times and executive editor of the Los Angeles Times Magazine. She was the editor of the Sunday magazine at the San Francisco Examiner, and began her career at Rolling Stone and Outside magazines. She is a graduate of the Colorado College.