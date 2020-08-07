Anna Magzanyan – Chief of Staff; Head of Strategy and Revenue

Anna Magzanyan is Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman and Head of Strategy and Revenue for the Los Angeles Times. Having previously served as The Times’ vice president of advertiser marketing and events, Magzanyan returned in 2020 following nine years working in digital, broadcast and print media.

Prior to rejoining The Times, Magzanyan was the publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Business Journal where she led year-over-year audience and revenue growth during her three-year tenure. She has also held executive roles in marketing and partnerships at the Hollywood Reporter and iHeart Radio, and was a strategy and business development consultant for the Houston Chronicle, Cretan Pearl Resort and Omnia Media, among others.

Before beginning her career in publishing, Magzanyan worked in marketing and advertising with clients including Ketel One, Crystal Cruises, Tourism New Zealand and Union Bank. She was honored by the Armenian American Chamber of Commerce as Corporate Woman of the Year in 2011 and recognized with the Los Angeles Times’ Publisher’s Award in 2006 for the launch of The Envelope portfolio and in 2008 for the Tribune Pre-Print Initiative.